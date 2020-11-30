Jihadi paranoia: why we (still) need to rethink the debate on terrorism and political violence

The violent attacks which took place in Paris, Nice and Vienna this month have put the “Jihadi threat” back to the forefront of the debate across Europe. The rapid escalation of events seems to confirm that there is now an urgent need to think and approach the dimension of violence with a much needed emotional distance, always difficult to find during such terrible acts. To us, hard repressive and more invasive measures – already implemented by the concerned governments but also proposed at the EU level – not only increase the polarization of the debate but might fuel frustrations, sense of exclusion and resentment from parts of our societies and eventually generate counter-productive effects. In particular, the dominant discussion in France and elsewhere as encouraged by many politicians, media but also part of the academic circle transmits a dangerous, we could call it, jihadi paranoia.

This piece does not argue that religion has absolutely nothing to do with violence, although caution here is highly recommended. Nor do we intend to justify or underestimate the threat of use of this type of violence, especially against civilians. Yet, there is nonetheless a critical point to be made about an established and quite common mis-use of the ‘Jihadism narrative’ as a response to many violent events in and beyond Europe. We believe that this piece could raise and clarify some focal points about this matter.

In particular, in our opinion, the debate is hampered by three main problems.

Oversimplifying ‘Jihad’

Oversimplification of the concept of ‘Jihad’ and the presumably connected terms such as “radical Islam” or “violent Islamism”. The focus on the global nature of Jihad ignores the essential fragmentation and contestation within the same apparently unified Jihadi front and identity.

As Mark Sedgwick shows, among many others, there are instead a variety of ‘local jihads’ which relate to critically different local issues, geographical realities and senses of identity and that can rarely be understood with the same lens (the “everything-is-Jihad” problem). A recent episode exemplifying this is the liberation on 9 October 2020 of Sophie Pétronin, a French NGO worker who had been detained for four years by the local branch of al-Qa’ida in central Sahel, in Mali. A few days after her liberation, Ms. Pétronin discussed her captivity with different media, underlining that those who captured her are local insurgents who are fighting a war of liberation against a presumably repressive government. She additionally contested the use of the term ‘Jihad’ as a nonsense that prevents understanding the effective political issues at stake in Mali and the Sahel.

These declarations have engendered the bitter reaction of the French Chief of Staff, General Lecointre, who rejected this interpretation of the facts and insisted on the unique, incomparable and extremely dangerous nature of the Jihadist insurgencies. As the debate on the “Jihadi-driven” insurgencies is showing, the Jihadi front is monolithic neither at the practical nor at the ideological level, but rather shaped by power moves and violent competition. Moreover, in many cases the global reach of local insurgencies is dictated more by the unifying action of the international counterterrorism initiatives, than by a presumed common strategy of the different violent groups.

Culturalizing the debate

Culturalization of the debate is the identification of a presumed line of conflict and contention as firstly and foremost based on cultural and value-driven variables. Such a perspective crystallizes the differences of contending parties along simplified cultural lines, denying a true agency to the ‘perpetrators’ as much as to the ‘victims’ of violent contention (the ‘clash-of-civilization’ problem).