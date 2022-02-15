Planned Greek refugee camp is in ‘high-risk’ fire zone next to landfill

The unpaved road leading to the site of the future refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos is long and winding, snaking through dry forest terrain for roughly ten kilometres. Far from any towns, and adjacent to a domestic landfill site, this remote area, which is at risk of wildfires, projects a far from subtle message: out of sight, out of mind.

The planned refugee camp is one of five new EU-funded, high-security, multi-purpose reception and identification centres (MPRICs), promised as part of the European Union and Greek government’s new pact on migration to replace the current camps on the country’s islands. The agreement was announced in September 2020, just days after the notorious Moria refugee camp on Lesbos burned down.

According to the pact, the new refugee camps must ensure, among other things, the right to “health” and “security” for the asylum seekers living in them. In practice, this has translated into prison-like conditions, with barbed-wire fences and concrete walls surrounding the camps, and 24/7 surveillance.

In November 2020, Greek media, citing government sources, reported that the new camp on Lesbos would be built at Vastria, adjacent to the island’s largest landfill dump, at the far edge of the municipality of Mytilini and inside a large, protected forest. A month later, the European Commission published a ‘memorandum of understanding’ regarding a new “pilot” camp on Lesbos. The objective of the pilot, the commission wrote, was to “channel the necessary support to the Greek authorities for completing and operating, by September 2021, an up-to-standard fully functioning MPRIC on Lesvos with a capacity of 5,000 people”.

Tell Boris Johnson not to weaken political sleaze rules If enough of us speak up, we'll be able to protect honesty in public life. Sign the petition

However, construction of the Lesbos camp was postponed without explanation – it is now expected to open in September this year – while the new camps on the islands of Chios, Kos, Leros and Samos opened last year.

“A new era is beginning,” claimed Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi at the opening ceremony for one camp. “We are extricating our islands from the migration problem and its consequences.”

Last week, island residents protested at Vastria, after the construction company charged with building the camp began moving machines to the site overnight. Police reportedly arrested four people for defacing construction equipment and some machinery was even lit on fire. The same day, the governor of the North Aegean region, Costas Moutzouris, announced that he would be appealing to the Council of Europe against the construction of the camp.

Wildfire danger

Humanitarian organisations and forestry and fire experts expressed alarm to openDemocracy at the remote location of the planned Lesbos camp – especially in the wake of Greece’s record heatwave last summer, which forced mass evacuations on the mainland and some islands.

Lesbos residents received emergency warnings via SMS prohibiting them from entering forests because of the wildfire risk, and firefighter trucks were stationed at intervals along mountain roads. With Moria’s destruction by arson still fresh in people’s minds, the potential threat of wildfires to the new camp seemed overwhelming, according to local media.

Natural hazards expert Michalis Diakakis from the University of Athens said the proposed location is a “high-risk zone” for wildfires, due to its low altitude, minimal summer rainfall and dense, highly flammable pine forests.