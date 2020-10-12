Honda going electric and ExxonMobil slumps: the clean energy tide turns

September was the hottest month since records began, and the numerous extreme weather events, whether ice shrinkage in the Arctic and Antarctic, wildfires in California or floods in France, are finally beginning to get through to climate sceptics. COVID-19 may be overshadowing everything just now, but there is this nagging feeling that if we can’t even handle that effectively, how can we overcome this far greater challenge? It is by no means all bad news on the climate breakdown side, though, as illustrated by two stories juxtaposed in the Financial Times recently.

The first was the announcement that Honda is pulling out of developing and producing engines for the F1 series, the world’s premier motor-racing competition. That will leave just three manufacturers making F1 engines – Mercedes, Renault and Ferrari – and casts some doubt over the future of the sport.

Honda has not been as significant as its three rivals. It withdrew once before – after the 2008 financial crash – but started up again in 2015, supplying engines for two of the ten teams. Now it is pulling out for good, following a decision to shift its engineering research and development personnel to electric and fuel-cell vehicles.

Honda’s CEO, Takahiro Hachigo, announced the decision at a press conference, saying: “This is not about short-term revenue or coronavirus impact.” The company is now emphasising its existing aim of getting two-thirds of global sales from a combination of electric, fuel cell and hybrid vehicles by 2030, and of becoming carbon-neutral by 2050. Perhaps more tellingly, Honda also takes the view that F1 does not reflect well in terms of sustainability development goals.

The other FT news item related to the performance of the oil giant ExxonMobil, which has lost half its value in the past nine months and even more since the peak of its value at more than $500 billion in 2007. Even five years ago it was still topping $400 billion, but last week it was down to $137.9 billion, not far above a quarter of the figure thirteen years ago.

On its own this is significant, reflecting partly an overall market sense that oil reserves are overrated as the need to cut carbon emissions finally dawns on even the oil and gas industry. But still more telling, and the main reason for coverage of the ExxonMobil story in the FT and other financial journalism outlets, was the news that, in contrast, a Florida-based utility specialising in renewable power sources, especially wind, had reached a market value of $138.6 billion. The appropriately named NextEra Energy’s success stems partly from the increase in renewables in the electricity industry and also from the confidence of investors in the future of the industry and reliable returns during the current climate of low interest rates.

The two items together illustrate how far a number of industries have woken up to the challenge of preventing climate breakdown. A recent article in The Guardian pointed to the extent of the change: