How civil society is fighting back against coronavirus crackdowns

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a rogues’ gallery of emboldened authoritarians and tin-pot populists have used newly granted emergency powers to consolidate control, undermine human rights, and crack down on civil society. But could this insidious assault on fundamental freedoms backfire?

Activists and scholars have warned for years that civic space – the environment that enables citizens to organise, participate, and communicate openly – is under attack. And now, the coronavirus has unleashed “a parallel epidemic of authoritarian and repressive measures”, according to Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, the United Nations’ special rapporteur on counterterrorism and human rights.

However, in some countries where civic space is under attack civil society remains vibrant and activism is flourishing as frontline, grassroots activists and local leaders adapt to the crisis.

A surge in informal organising through mutual aid initiatives is opening new space for civic action at the local level, while more established civil society organisations have quickly pivoted to launch new programs tailored to the moment.

Some civic groups are tackling the threat of COVID-19 head-on, delivering essential services to affected communities and filling gaps in government responses. Caminando Fronteras, an organisation that supports migrants’ rights on either side of the Mediterranean, has made health kits and essential supplies available to migrants in Morocco who lack permanent housing or access to running water.

In India, community groups operating in Assam have stepped up to provide dry ration supplies to tea plantation workers excluded from government assistance programs.

Beyond providing direct relief, activists are continuing to safeguard vital rights and fundamental freedoms – a challenging endeavor complicated by the shifting dynamics of the pandemic.

Kenyan group Muslims for Human Rights recently sued the national government, after they learned that people quarantined in state hospitals were forced to pay for their own accommodation and food. Their public interest lawsuit contributed to a mounting public outcry, which forced the government to backtrack on the controversial policy.

In Nigeria, top civic watchdog Spaces for Change has adapted their digital platform to monitor government measures and document violence perpetrated or permitted by state agents in the context of COVID-19. The digital tracker collates reports from Nigeria’s 36 states and the West Africa subregion.

“The COVID-19 disease control measures at the federal and state levels have enormous potential for executive overreach,” says Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, the founder and director of Spaces for Change. “The approaches adopted across the country, especially by state governors, reinforces fears of deliberate governmental clampdowns on civic freedoms using COVID-19 as an excuse.”