Incinerator companies avoided £500m of pollution charges for burning plastic last year because of a “loophole” in government policy.

Despite burning millions of tonnes of plastic rubbish, the operators of incinerators – including waste giants Viridor, Veolia and Suez – were not required to buy pollution permits under the Emissions Trading Scheme.

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) today called on the government to end this exemption and impose a moratorium on granting planning permission for new incinerators.

But a waste industry trade group, the Environmental Services Association, is lobbying the government to allow its members to keep burning plastic without paying for the pollution for at least five more years, documents obtained by openDemocracy reveal.

Shlomo Dowen, the national coordinator for the United Kingdom Without Incineration Network (UKWIN), told openDemocracy: “The current loophole that allows climate-damaging emissions from incinerators to continue to go untaxed is shameful.

“The public are unfairly subsiding incineration by paying the cost that should be borne by those profiting from the pollution. Inclusion of incineration in the UK ETS would be a welcome start to addressing this injustice.”

The ‘polluter pays’ principle

The government’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) policy requires British companies to buy permits for each tonne of carbon dioxide they emit.

The scheme aims to make the polluter ‘pay’ and incentivise greener alternatives. But it doesn’t apply to incinerators that burn household waste to make electricity because their primary purpose is waste management – not electricity generation.

But last week, an openDemocracy investigation revealed that some ‘Energy from Waste’ (EfW) incinerators produce more CO2 per unit of electricity generated than coal-fired power plants – yet they still claim to be “renewable”.

In 2022, incinerators emitted seven million tonnes of fossil-based CO2, which was almost entirely due to the burning of plastic.

The average price of a single pollution permit that year was £79.20, meaning companies would have spent around £554m if plastic-based incinerator emissions had been covered.