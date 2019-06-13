Japan's protestors puncture the Western myth of political consensus

Following Emperor Naruhito’s ascension to the throne on 1 May, Japan is now over a month into its new Reiwa era, prompting an opportune moment to reevaluate how we conceptualize Japanese society. Most international news stories depicting Japan tend to use adjectives like “orderly”, “conformist”, or “homogenous”. They give the impression that Japanese democracy is riding a wave of consensus.

Part of this may be due to a grand Orientalist tradition of depicting Japan as inherently and exceptionally committed to hierarchy and obedience. More recently, Japan has been portrayed by the West as a reliable, liberal ally in a region of dangerous adversaries. A belief rooted in both Cold War triangulation and America’s interest in retaining influence over a constitution that they played no small part in implementing. Shinzo Abe’s incumbent government is likely happy with this depiction. The new era’s name, Reiwa, is officially translated as “beautiful harmony”, a key aspiration for Japanese society.

However, a veneer of harmony often conceals inner strife. According to a survey of 27 countries carried out last year, Japanese citizens have some of the lowest levels of optimism and faith in the future. This does not mean that all Japanese are resigned to the problems affecting their country. Many are organising around issues like socioeconomic inequality, increasing militarism, and misogyny. The past five years have marked a significant shift in the state of Japanese activism, often with young women leading the way on Tokyo’s streets.

However, engaging in activism does not come without risk in Japan. It is not rare for young activists to lose their jobs if their participation in social movements becomes known. Feminists, in particular, often face massive online and offline harassment campaigns. There is a fundamental tension between the Japanese state and the presence of activists trying to take up more public space.

Part of this is due to historical connotations. In Japan, 1968 holds as much significance as it does in Paris or Washington. Sparked in particular by the ratification of the US–Japan security treaty as well as the Vietnam war, radical student movements sprung up with full force in the 1960s. Large-scale anti-war mobilisations eventually resulted in the forced resignation of Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi (the grandfather of Shinzo Abe). However, the 1960s movements are today mainly remembered for images of helmet-clad and stick-wielding students clashing with police. These riots, violent enough to result in the death of student Michiko Kanba, were widely broadcast and were met with the imposition of draconian laws to suppress protest activity on campuses.

While the following decades became a quieter time for Japan as consumerism flourished in the wake of an economic boom, social movements were far from absent. Anti-war movements as well as groups fighting for the rights of ethnic minorities continued to struggle against a government that preferred to deny their existence. Over time, associating the word “activist” with the 1960s helmet-clad rioter, painted as dangerous extremists, became a convenient construction for the established powers of Japan.

The breaking point came in the form of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. It coincided with a period of economic stagnation that had increased the size of the precariat for whom the image of a prosperous Japan was a far cry from their everyday existence. The triple disaster made it impossible to keep this myth intact. With the nuclear issue as a focus point, the post-2011 protest groups often consisted of coalitions between labour organisers, peace activists, environmentalists, feminists, and others fed up with the hegemonic Liberal Democratic Party’s policies.

In the West, the media were too occupied with regurgitating stories of evacuees lining up politely to receive their emergency rations to cover the “Hydrangea Revolution” quite literally emerging from the rubble. If these movements were portrayed at all, it was mostly as single-issue anti-nuclear or environmental groups.