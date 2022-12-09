Today, Jeremy Hunt unveiled the Conservative Party’s plan for re-election in 2024.

At a meeting with bank bosses in Edinburgh, the chancellor announced the biggest cuts to financial regulations in a generation, butchering laws introduced after the 2008 crash to protect customers – and the state – from the gambling addiction of coked-up city slickers.

The aim, it appears, is twofold.

First, it appeals to the Tory base. The government can tell frustrated Leavers that it is finally taking ‘full advantage of Brexit’ by ripping up EU-era legislation.

While Boris Johnson represented all of the bombast of the Leave campaign, Rishi Sunak is an expression of the real money behind it: a smart-suited hard Brexiteer, keen to double down on the UK’s offshore status. Conservative donors – the party relies on millions from hedge funders and City oligarchs – will reap rewards too.

Second, the government hopes to initiate a new Big Bang – the explosion of the City in the 1980s oft-attributed to then-chancellor Nigel Lawson’s round of deregulation. In the short term, Hunt may be able to inflate a financial bubble, which could just about carry the party over the line in the next election, if enough people feel like they’re getting richer.

And if it all goes pop again right after that? Well, the Tories will have five years to clean it up.

For most of the country, though, this news is a disaster. I spoke to Jesse Griffiths, the CEO of the Finance Innovation Lab, a network of banking sector experts, about the details.

Hunt plans to repeal and replace a set of laws known as ‘Solvency II’, Griffiths explained, to allow insurance companies to hold back less capital to protect themselves from going bankrupt.

The UK is a major global insurance market, meaning British insurers are exposed to risks all over the world. As the climate crisis escalates, the idea that they will need less cash in reserve is, to say the least, very surprising.

In the short term, the new law will mean there is more capital around for the finance sector to invest. But in the medium term, it means there is a much higher risk of the whole insurance industry collapsing – and taking much of the economy with it.