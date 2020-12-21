Job: Digital Marketing Manager

OpenDemocracy is a global media outlet. We produce high-quality journalism, and we build journalism skills and capacity among groups under-represented in the media. Our mission is to challenge power and inspire change.

Location: Global (core hours 10am - 4pm UK time)

Salary: £34-37k; Global: benchmarked to location Competitive benefits.

We are seeking an ambitious and enterprising Digital Marketing Manager to take our social content to the next level and expand the depth and breadth of audiences we engage with.

You will have a track record in producing content that resonates, and using that to grow an audience – ideally in a fast paced environment that can be reactive as well as proactive This role joins the audience team during an exciting period of growth. The number of donors who support our work is growing, So too are those following us on different channels. We’re starting to experiment and test what motivates the people who consume, or we would like to consume our journalism. Over the coming months and years, we plan to expand this rapidly - so you’ll thrive on coming up with ideas and honestly evaluating if they are effective.

Critically, our development as a team is helping oD to bring about change. This work builds on a strong record of investigative journalism which has triggered law change, parliamentary probes, criminal investigations, and much more. You’ll be excited to work closely with journalist colleagues, building their skills and knowledge about how to communicate effectively.

Our stories frequently get picked up across the global media, including The New York Times, Washington Post, New Yorker, Guardian, Daily Mail, CNN, BBC, Deutsche Welle, Al- Jazeera, el Pais, Mail & Guardian and many others. Our site currently attracts more than 13 million visits per year, and we host a diverse range of independent projects – including those publishing in Russian, Arabic, Spanish and Portuguese as well as English.

One of our key priorities is to help build a more inclusive international media ecosystem. We strongly encourage applications from all groups that are under-represented in the media.

Application by CV and covering letter. Please include three examples of content (e.g social media posts, email copy). Closing date 15th January 5.00pm GMT.