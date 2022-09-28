As mortgage rates rise and the cost of living crisis deepens in the aftermath of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, some politicians and their friends in the City continue to ride high above the economic storm – and even profit from it.

One investor who is making millions out of the financial crisis is the new chancellor’s former employer: high-profile hedge fund manager Crispin Odey.

Odey’s fund has been betting that the cost of government debt would increase, and that’s precisely what’s been happening – particularly since the controversial mini-budget last Friday.

But even before the chancellor’s announcements sent UK government bonds into a tailspin, Reuters had reported that Odey Asset Management was up 145% in 2022, thanks to its bet against bonds.

Friday’s unfunded tax cuts sent the cost of government borrowing soaring as investors in government debt demanded a higher rate of return on their money due to concerns over the rising risk of lending to the government.

It’s not clear exactly how much Odey’s fund has made betting against government bonds (also known as gilts), but the fund’s performance does appear to have picked up in recent weeks, just as things have been getting worse in the economy.

In the aftermath of Friday, the yield – the rate the government needs to pay investors to borrow their money – on government ten-year bonds moved from around 3% to more than 4% in just four days. The increase in yields during September is one of the largest monthly rises on record. Yields at the start of the year were closer to 1%.