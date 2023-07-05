Insurance firms are secretly urging landlords to evict lower-income tenants “as a precaution”, an openDemocracy investigation has discovered.

Our findings have sparked alarm among housing campaigners, who called the practice discriminatory and dangerous.

One email we saw from a “rent guarantee” provider urged a landlord to issue a ‘no fault’ eviction notice – a practice the government has long vowed to ban – because a tenant in a south London flat did not have three years’ worth of UK credit history after recently moving to the UK.

The tenant otherwise met ‘minimum income’ requirements and had even agreed to take out a loan to pay rent six months in advance.

Other firms have policies that state landlords must issue tenants with eviction notices before they can claim for rent arrears.

Landlord insurance policies often entail stringent referencing and affordability conditions – including requirements that tenants be in full-time employment, undergo credit checks or meet certain income thresholds – which further excludes vulnerable tenants from accessing private rented accommodation. Campaigners told openDemocracy that such practices amount to “income discrimination” amid a cost-of-renting crisis that already sees households spending more than 40% of their income on rent and forces people to bid against each other to secure tenancies.

“I think the only way to describe this system is just quite messed up,” said Rachelle Earwaker, senior economist at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation. “We don’t see this happening in any other sector where an essential service is provided.

“An energy company isn’t going to turn off your energy because there is a risk that you’re not going to be able to pay in six months’ time. When a home is your actual foundation for life, I don’t think that should be something that’s even on the table.”

Rent guarantee insurance: affordability conditions

A rent guarantee is a type of landlord insurance that covers a portion of the insured’s rental income in the event a tenant is unable to pay.

To qualify for a rent guarantee policy, a landlord must ensure tenants meet referencing and other affordability conditions set by the insurer: renters must usually provide photo ID and a proof of address, undergo credit checks, and provide references from their previous landlord and current employer, confirming they are in permanent, full-time employment.

They may also be required to show payslips and bank statements proving their monthly earnings are at least two and a half times their share of the rent.

Applicants who do not meet insurers’ conditions may be asked to provide a guarantor who does, or to pay large sums of rent in advance.

Some landlord insurance policies also include “legal expenses” protection – up to £100,000 toward the cost of eviction proceedings and tenancy disputes. Others insure a portion of a landlord’s rental income while a property remains unoccupied following an eviction, and may even require clients to evict their tenants before making claims.

While rent guarantee protection is a condition of many buy-to-let mortgages, many landlords who own their properties outright choose to insure their rental income too, Earwaker explained. Landlords may also purchase “tax investigation insurance” from companies such as Hamilton Fraser – the cosmetics industry’s “leading provider of medical malpractice insurance” – offering up to £75,000 to cover legal fees if a landlord is subject to an HMRC investigation.

Using the cost-of-living crisis to push insurance products

In 2020, the JRF’s survey of the UK private and social rented sectors found that 2.5m households were worried about how they would pay their rent in the coming three months – including 1.3m renters in the private sector. Nearly a million households said they were worried about being evicted over the same period.

Tenants from racialised communities, renters with children, and those who have lost income during the pandemic are “disproportionately struggling”, the JRF said.

A further survey by the JRF in 2022 found that eight in ten low-income private renters were “going without essentials” including food, heating and electricity so they could afford rent, Earwaker told openDemocracy. And 41% of low-income respondents said they had used high-cost credit including loan sharks, pawn shops, or doorstep and payday lenders to cover rent and energy bills.

While many tenants struggle to stay in their homes, insurance providers and industry bodies such as the National Residential Landlords Association have used the cost-of-living crisis to push landlord insurance products. “Many tenants are particularly vulnerable to rising costs,” the NRLA explains in an article highlighting a rent guarantee service offered by its “insurance partner”, Rentguard.



“Households face increasingly crippling costs” driven by inflation and “soaring energy bills”, it warns, adding: “Renters may prioritise eating and heating over rent.”