Can we prevent the incel movement from inspiring mass killings?

On 12 August a 22-year-old man shot and killed five people including his mother and a three-year-old girl in Plymouth before shooting and killing himself. How can families prevent loved ones from falling prey to mixed, unclear or unstable extremist ideologies? Join us for a free live discussion between experts at 5pm UK time, 16 September.

13 September 2021, 12.00am

Hear from:

Sean Arbuthnot Specialist in the UK Prevent anti-terrorism programme, Prevent coordinator for Leicestershire and former police detective
Other guests TBC

