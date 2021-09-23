Live discussions

Does a strong democracy need a strong market for journalism?

The journalism market in rich countries is failing. That means that the people who produce and consume the news are increasingly elites living in big cities.


Why is this happening, what does it mean for democracy and what can we do about it?


Join us for this free live discussion on 7 October at 6.30pm UK time/1.30pm EDT.

23 September 2021, 4.20pm

Hear from:

Nikki Usher Senior fellow, Center for Journalism and Liberty, Open Markets Institute; associate professor in journalism, University of Illinois; author of ‘News for the Rich, White, and Blue: How Place and Power Distort American Journalism’ (2021), ‘Interactive Journalism: Hackers, Data, and Code’ (2016) and ‘Making News at The New York Times’ (2014)
Jonathan Heawood Executive director of the Public Interest News Foundation, senior research fellow at Stirling University and author of ‘The Press Freedom Myth’
Peter Geoghegan Editor-in-chief, openDemocracy
Mary Fitzgerald Director of information democracy, Open Society Foundations; former editor-in-chief, openDemocracy

