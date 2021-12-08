Live discussions

Killing the truth: what can we do about journalist murders?

Every week a journalist is killed. In more than eight out of ten cases, the killers walk free. States and the international legal system fail to deliver justice. They also fail society at large, which is left with less reliable and timely information as a result. What can we do to address and prevent journalist murders? Join us for this free live event on Thursday 16 December at 5pm UK time/12pm EST.

8 December 2021, 11.11am

Hear from:
Jos Midas Bartman Research coordinator, A Safer World for the Truth Project, Free Press Unlimited, investigating cold cases of murdered journalists
Haydee Dijkstal Lawyer who has represented the family of murdered Afghan journalist Yama Siawash
Lana Estemirova Host of the Trouble with the Truth podcast produced in partnership with the Justice for Journalists foundation

