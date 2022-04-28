Can US progressives beat back Trumpism?
The US is caught between authoritarianism and multiracial democracy. Join us for a live premiere of the documentary ‘US Progressives on a Knife-Edge’, with a leading progressive in Congress and a leading Labour Left MP on the prospects for America and the lessons that its progressive movement can offer for the Left in the UK and beyond
28 April 2022, 7.07pm
