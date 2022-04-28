Live discussions

Can US progressives beat back Trumpism?

The US is caught between authoritarianism and multiracial democracy. Join us for a live premiere of the documentary ‘US Progressives on a Knife-Edge’, with a leading progressive in Congress and a leading Labour Left MP on the prospects for America and the lessons that its progressive movement can offer for the Left in the UK and beyond

28 April 2022, 7.07pm

Hear from:

Pramila Jayapal Representative in US Congress, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus
Clive Lewis British member of Parliament
Anthony Barnett Co-founder of openDemocracy and author of ‘Taking Control!: Humanity and America after Trump and the Pandemic’
Chair: Aaron White openDemocracy’s North America economics editor

