What will be left of the BBC in 2028?

David Elstein Provisional: Former director of programmes at Thames, head of programming at BSkyB and chief executive of Channel 5 at its launch

Lindsay Mackie Provisional: Writer and partner in the NewWeather Institute, which examines social and economic alternatives to neoliberalism

Marcus Ryder Head of external consultancies at the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity, and the chair of RADA. He is also a former BBC news and current affairs executive, having worked for the corporation for 24 years