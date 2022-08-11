A key Liz Truss ally has claimed her campaign director was “wrong” to suggest she would U-turn on banning conversion therapy – as Truss herself remained tight-lipped on the subject.

Asked directly whether the foreign secretary would keep the government’s ban on anti-gay conversion therapy in her legislative agenda should she become prime minister in September, an official spokesperson dodged the question, saying only that she would “ensure that LGBT people can live their lives free from harm”.

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith was criticised by LGBTQ+ campaigners yesterday after openDemocracy revealed he had described plans to ban the practice as “ghastly woke culture” while standing in for Truss at an event. But today north London MP Mike Freer, a former equalities minister who worked with Truss, told local paper the Ham&High that Truss still supports the policy.

“I have checked with the team and Liz’s views have not changed. Mr Duncan Smith was wrong,” he said.

Asked about the Truss campaign’s stance on conversion therapy at an Q&A organised by the Christian Conservative Fellowship on Tuesday, Duncan Smith had said: “I hate it. Can I be clear about that? I think when you start banning things like this you enter a maze of problems. And I absolutely believe that Liz is very much there.”