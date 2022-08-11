He doubled down on criticism of the bill when confronted by Sky News today, but tried to distance his boss from the position, saying she was in favour of the ban and then it was only his personal opinion that the planned legislation “needs to be reworked”.
A spokesperson for Truss’ campaign said that: “There is no place for the abhorrent practice of conversion therapy in our society. We will ensure that LGBT people can live their lives free from harm, prevent under-18s making irreversible decisions about their future, and protect freedom of speech and choice.” They did not answer direct questions about whether the ban would be brought forward in its current form.
Former Conservative Party leader Theresa May first promised to ban conversion therapy in 2018, but it was not until 2021 that proposals were finally published. Boris Johnson initially backed the ban but then announced in May 2022 that the plans would be scrapped.
After a backlash from LGBTQ+ groups and members of his own party, he rowed back and said the ban would go ahead – but that it would not include conversion therapy for transgender people.
The government announced the Conversion Therapy Bill as part of the Queen’s Speech later that month and said that it would “carry out separate work to consider the issues of transgender conversion therapy”.
