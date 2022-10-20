After a tumultuous few days, Liz Truss has finally bowed to pressure from her party and resigned as prime minister – raising serious questions about the future of the Conservative Party.

When Truss formed her government, barely two months ago, it was clear from the offset that this would be the most avowedly neoliberal administration in more than three decades. A few commentators, myself included, saw this as a test for the whole approach, rooted as it was in market fundamentalism.

Now, weeks later, we face another Conservative leadership election – albeit seemingly a fast-tracked one this time – and the Tories trailing so far behind Labour in the polls that a heavy defeat, whenever a general election comes, is assumed to be inevitable.

What does this mean for the party Truss leaves behind? Is neoliberalism a dead duck as far as the UK is concerned? Can the Tories find any position that might at least minimise a landslide electoral defeat? And is there a leader in the wings who is willing to take that risk?

Take the ideology issue first. Truss’s downfall has not come from a failure of neoliberal policies but from a striking degree of arrogance and hubris that this was the only way. Truss, her doomed first chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and others in her government were all backed up by the Tufton Street Brigade of right-wing think tanks, not to mention the worldwide community of 700+ think tanks and interest groups, religiously supported by plenty of the super-rich. They were convinced that there was no alternative.

Instead, the UK division of this global belief system grossly over-reached itself and immediately came a cropper, with Kwarteng’s replacement, Jeremy Hunt, immediately backtracking on virtually every policy. In the circumstances, he had little alternative, though his basic beliefs remain unchanged, as is evident from a wealth of reporting by openDemocracy’s Caroline Molloy during Hunt’s years of overseeing the creeping privatisation of the NHS as health secretary.

There are certainly deep divisions in the Conservative Party but it remains a low-tax party that has moved to the right and, with a few exceptions, is still content with its basic policies – privatisation, trade union control, financial deregulation, low taxes for the better off, and what is still quaintly described as a ‘free market’ approach.

For the country, though, things have changed. Amid the current chaos, few people will see the Tories as sufficiently competent to deserve their vote. That leads us to the second issue: is there a policy area that still plays to the Conservative worldview but is not tainted by the failures around Truss’s government? In short, the answer is yes – defence.