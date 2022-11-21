I woke up on Sunday to a headline I’d been dreading for months: “Man being processed at Manston detention centre in Kent dies.”

Detainees, activists, NGOs and some in Parliament have been raising the alarm about the dangerous conditions at the camp for weeks. Newspapers repeated warnings about overcrowding, unsanitary conditions and outbreaks of highly contagious diseases including diphtheria, scabies and MRSA – as well as inadequate healthcare and no beds, means of communication, fresh air, exercise or privacy.

There was warning after warning after warning. But what are warnings for if not to prevent the worst from happening? What are alarm bells for? What would it take for a warning to be heeded?

Britain is one of the richest countries in the world. It can afford to care for those arriving at its borders in need. No one has to live in dangerously overcrowded conditions, least of all those fleeing persecution and violence.

Australia’s detention centres: ‘torture’

We know that it’s not possible to detain vulnerable people in unsafe conditions and expect them to survive. There are countless examples from across the world that attest to this point.

One in particular is held close to the heart of home secretary Suella Braverman: the Australian government’s offshore asylum processing system and its notorious island prisons in the Pacific Ocean: Manus Island in Papua New Guinea and Nauru. She has spoken passionately of her “dream” and “obsession” to see those crossing the Channel deported to Rwanda.

Australia’s detention centres saw riots, hunger strikes and self-immolations, with detainees forced to live under conditions the UN found amounted to torture. In 2016, more than 2,000 incident reports were leaked from Nauru that documented the abuse, self-harm, humiliation and squalor that was the daily life of detainees.

Thirteen people detained in Australia’s offshore processing centres died, including Hamid Kehazaei, who died of sepsis after being transferred to a hospital in Brisbane too late for medical treatment.

It was not long ago that prominent figures campaigning for Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union lauded Australia’s immigration system, despite its notorious island prisons, as the gold standard in border enforcement and an aspiration for a post-Brexit Britain. In 2019, Braverman solicited email feedback about “the Australian-style skills-based immigration system” via a Facebook post.

Since taking the reins at the Home Office, Braverman has been so intent on keeping people in inhumane conditions at the Manston detention centre, despite some in her government calling it an “unauthorised prison”, that she is reported to have prevented alternative accommodation being found for detainees and rejected legal counsel she received about the situation at the centre and sought further advice. (She has denied both.)

The Home Office’s rhetoric is that it is at war with people seeking safety in Britain. Braverman chose her words carefully, reading from her notes when she said: “The British people deserve to know which party is serious about stopping the invasion on our southern coast.” It ought to seem a preposterous assertion to suggest that the British people are somehow under attack from people who need our help. Yet this language is dangerous and alters reality.

It creates the conditions that legitimise terrorist attacks like that carried out by far-right extremist Andrew Leak – who on 30 October 2022 threw firebombs at an immigration detention centre in Dover before killing himself. Two members of staff were injured in the attack and 700 detainees were transferred from the Dover centre to Manston, which was already severely overcrowded at the time.

Imprisoning people who cross borders has long been made to serve a policy of deterrence. It is a policy that will always fail. People are fleeing persecution, war and poverty so extreme that escape is worth attempting, even if it means risking life.

Home secretary after home secretary has sought to make Britain a hostile place for migrants in an attempt to deter others. Such policies, as we saw with the Windrush scandal, and now in Manston, have horrific, fatal consequences.