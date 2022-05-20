Ten years ago, Theresa May – then the home secretary – declared that her government intended to “create here in Britain a really hostile environment for illegal migration”.

It triggered a major policy disaster, in the shape of the 2018 Windrush scandal. Yet despite government claims to the contrary, the hostility is not over.

Over the past decade, the UK’s immigration system has been made harsher by successive governments. The flagship “hostile environment” rules, intended to cut people off from essential services by making institutions such as the NHS or private landlords check people’s immigration status, have been accompanied by a flood of other restrictions.

The crackdown has helped create a large number of people whose lives are rooted in the UK, but who are forced to live in forms of legal limbo. These include people who are undocumented – a group estimated to be anywhere between 600,000 and 1.2 million in number, according to the barrister and author Colin Yeo – and people whose immigration status is temporary.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

openDemocracy has spoken to some at the sharp end of the UK’s immigration system who described their experiences as “mentally torturing” and “living in fear”. Others felt it had robbed them of their youth.

Bethan Lant, a veteran frontline worker at the London-based charity Praxis, tells openDemocracy that her organisation regularly helps people placed in severe financial hardship, or reduced to homelessness and destitution because of immigration restrictions.

For many of the people Lant works with, the experience is one of “ongoing precarity, where it feels like you’re never going to get out the other end”.

The women in the four following accounts have all been helped by Praxis. They asked that we use assumed names, and withhold certain details about their backgrounds – this is so they can speak freely about the way they feel the system is treating them.