Djokovic’s deportation: We must talk about Australia’s failing refugee policies

The Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic’s detention and deportation from Australia has dominated headlines and social media around the world for the past week.

But the system he was trying to beat has been failing refugees and asylum seekers for almost a decade, with next to no media coverage at all.

Australia, a country that is a signatory to the UN refugee convention and is vastly in need of migrants to build its community and economy, continuously spits hate at refugees and asylum seekers. Its government maintains two tough policies to prevent people from entering Australia: one is to turn back boats when safe to do so and the second is to punish innocent people in offshore camps.

The government has been transferring asylum seekers offshore to Papua New Guinea and Nauru since 2012, though it announced late last year that it would end its offshore processing in the former. At the time, Australia said those still being held in Papua New Guinea would either be offered residency there or transferred to Nauru. Yet there have been no potential settlement options found to settle those still in Papua New Guinea’s capital, Port Moresby.

Tell Boris Johnson not to weaken political sleaze rules If enough of us speak up, we'll be able to protect honesty in public life. Sign the petition

Some of these people are seeking asylum from atrocities that no human being should have to endure. Yet in these islands, their welfare is at the mercy of corrupt systems. Horrific incidents have occurred in offshore detention over the years, including riots, rights violations, shootings, refugee deaths caused by deliberate medical negligence, self-harm, suicide and hunger strikes.

The Australian government developed its tough immigration policies were adopted to deter people who were waiting to travel to Australia by boat from Indonesia. There are currently around 14,000 refugees who have made their way to Indonesia and are waiting there for Australia or another country to take them. The Australian government has always said its actions are motivated by ‘concern’ – that it is working hard to stop people drowning at sea.

The real reason, however, is that they do not want the migrants to enter Australia and start their lives. Australia has a long history of white supremacy and anti-immigrant policy. Its leaders have consistently propagandised against refugees, spending billions of dollars to keep their political scorecard winning.