Forced to live in densely overcrowded rooms where serious infectious diseases are rife.

Sleeping on a bare floor with just one blanket.

Unable to shower for ten days because there is no hot water, and being constantly hungry.

That’s how one 16-year-old boy has described to us his experience of being held in Manston, the reception centre for newly arrived refugees in Kent that has become a national scandal.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Last week, the UK's Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration visited the centre and described it as “dangerous” and “wretched”. Today, Sir Roger Gale, the Conservative MP for the area, has said the situation there is “a breach of humane conditions”.

We know from reports we have had that the situation is truly shocking, and a severe failure of care and planning.

The centre – a disused airfield – currently houses 4,000 refugees, against a supposed limit of 1,600. There are outbreaks of diphtheria, MRSA and scabies.

The boy we spoke to said the toilet facilities were dirty, and there were no basins for handwashing. Because there was often no food left, his diet had consisted chiefly of biscuits.

And the suffering is being compounded by the way people are treated.

We spoke to one woman who had been held there for 15 days. On arrival, all her possessions were taken from her. She had to borrow a phone to talk to us.

Gale says “someone needs to be held to account” for the scandal in his constituency – and we could not agree more.

Because this is not a problem that appeared from nowhere. In fact, it is a problem created by the government itself.