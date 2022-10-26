The Conservative Party, a cabinet minister and a senior MP have continued to take thousands of pounds in donations from a businessman who expressed “unacceptable” views on Muslims and claimed that democracy faced “implosion” due to immigration.

In the last seven years, Maurizio Bragagni, an Italian-born industrialist living in the UK, has donated nearly £700,000 to the Tory Party and individual Conservative politicians either directly or through his company, Tratos.

The party distanced itself from the views on Muslims and immigration that were expressed in an article he wrote for an Italian publication in May. But it has continued to accept his money.

On the news site Saturno Notizie, Bragagni lamented the Conservatives’ losses at the local elections and suggested it was because “Muslims vote for Labour”.

He said that Sharia Law was the “de facto law” in parts of some English cities and accused the Labour Party of having an “anti Judeo-Christian identity” that “allows Islamic groups to feel at home”.

He claimed an “affinity between Islam and Labour has always existed”, implying this was a factor keeping London’s mayor Sadiq Khan in power, and described London as a “reduced city” that was now “worse than any African metropolis”.

In the article, Bragagni blamed Brexit for causing an imbalance in immigration, with a greater proportion of non-European migrants now coming to the UK.

He concluded the article: “Our democracies are at risk of implosion through the loss of identity due to immigration.”

When the BBC reported the comments on 10 June, a spokesperson for the Conservative Party said the party “in no way whatsoever condones these unacceptable comments”. Yet documents show that just three days later the party took another £10,000 donation from Bragagni.

That was followed three months later by justice secretary Brandon Lewis accepting a £5,000 donation from Bragagni, while Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell accepted a £1,044 “private holiday” to Italy.

The register of members' interests indicates the holiday took place between 11 and 17 of September – during the period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth.