Police forces are unlawfully storing sensitive data of potentially millions of former suspects who have never been charged with a crime, an investigation has found.

Reports obtained by openDemocracy and Liberty Investigates reveal the government’s biometrics watchdog has repeatedly raised concerns about police breaching rules by retaining information of people who had been arrested and then released.

Fraser Sampson, the biometrics and surveillance camera commissioner, highlighted data protection issues in 17 inspections over the past two years. Incredibly, he told us police forces have failed to get a grip on the problem in part because their ageing computer systems don’t allow them to delete data entries in bulk.

“It really isn’t good enough,” Sampson said. “Not only do you have potentially millions of people whose images are in police records, even though there are no guilty findings against them, but you can’t even know how many there are... It is an intractable problem.”

Campaigners and police monitoring groups say the revelations are yet another example of why public confidence in police is so low, particularly in communities that continue to be overpoliced.

More than half the forces examined by the watchdog were found to be indefinitely retaining custody images, including those of people who were never charged or convicted of a crime – despite a 2012 ruling finding the practice unlawful.

Several other forces were warned about their handling of DNA samples. They included Staffordshire Police, which was found to have adopted a blanket retention policy going far beyond what should only be used as an “exceptional power”.

Sampson also found at least four forces were routinely searching the fingerprints of all arrestees against databases including the Immigration and Asylum Biometrics System, and warned them about the proportionality of running immigration checks on people who haven’t even been charged with a crime.

He told openDemocracy and Liberty Investigates: “If you have no reason to believe there is any immigration or asylum issue involved in an arrest, why would you check [fingerprints] against the database? I haven’t had a convincing response to that question.”

And in one of the most significant data breaches, the Metropolitan Police was found during an inspection in July 2021 to be unlawfully holding almost 300,000 fingerprint records on a counter-terrorism database. The Met had received the records from foreign law enforcement agencies but did not do the proper checks to allow them to be legally retained.

Nour Haidar, lawyer and legal officer at Privacy International, said the findings show police are “not taking data protection seriously”.

She added: “It also shows there is little institutional understanding of the potential harms to individuals and our communities from the widespread collection and storage of their biometrics, and the impact this has on the right to privacy as well as the right to be free from surveillance while participating in civic life.”