Just 5% of Metropolitan Police officers disciplined for racism towards fellow officers in recent years were sacked, openDemocracy can reveal.

Four officers of the 76 who had disciplinary proceedings for racism against their colleagues upheld were dismissed without notice between 2017 and 2021, Freedom of Information (FOI) requests reveal. Three further officers resigned or retired during this period after claims against them for racism were upheld.

It comes after the revelation that two officers who traumatised a Black teenage girl by strip-searching her at her school were only removed from front-line roles last week – two years after the horrifying event took place.

Cressida Dick, the force’s outgoing commissioner, said in May 2020: “In the Met we have zero tolerance of racism.” And in November 2020, speaking outside Brixton Police Station, she claimed: “Officers that display racism are sacked. That’s what we do.”

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

In all, London police officers made 300 complaints about racist colleagues between 2017 and 2021, an average of more than one a week.

Of the 76 complaints that were upheld, just 14 (18%) resulted in a ‘full merits hearing’ – the most serious form of disciplinary proceedings an officer can face, which can lead to dismissal.

As well as the four who were dismissed, one potential case for gross misconduct relating to racism against another officer was ongoing at the time of our FOI request.

It means that, overall, nearly 90% of officers who have been disciplined for racism against fellow officers still work for the Met – as do nearly 99% of the 300 officers who had a complaint made against them.

In response to these revelations, the Labour MP for Streatham, Bell Ribeiro-Addy, said: “The lack of serious repercussions for racial discrimination shows how racism is tolerated in the Met, with officers not being held to account for their actions.

“When internal racism is tolerated in this way, it’s unsurprising that it is being reproduced in officers’ interactions with the general public.“The Met needs to overhaul the way it vets officers and create a culture where racism and other forms of discrimination are unacceptable.”