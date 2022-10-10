A major donor and a former director of a leading climate science denial group are reportedly set to be given a seat in the House of Lords by Boris Johnson.
The former prime minister made the decision to nominate billionaire hedge fund manager Michael Hintze and former civil servant Ruth Lea for peerages before he left office in September, according to The Daily Telegraph.
Hintze, the founder and CEO of global asset management fund CQS, was previously revealed to be one of the funders of the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF), which is lobbying for the government to scrap its target to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Johnson also recommended that Ruth Lea, a former trustee and director of the GWPF between 2019 to 2021, be awarded a peerage.
Lea has claimed that human contribution to global CO2 emissions is “paltry” and suggested that it is time to “move on” from discussing climate change. The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s latest report, based on analysis of 14,000 scientific publications, concluded that increased greenhouse gas emissions have been “unequivocal caused by human activities”.
The former GWPF director is also a fellow at the IEA and was appointed as adviser to Tory MP Craig Mackinlay earlier this year. Mackinlay, who leads the Net Zero Scrutiny Group (NZSG) of Tory MPs, has been one of the most vocal critics of the government’s net-zero policies.
The GWPF has been accused of spreading misinformation about the UK’s net zero commitments by seeking to blame the rising cost of living crisis on policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions.
Earlier this year, the GWPF’s campaigning arm, Net Zero Watch, published a paper claiming that building more wind and solar power would make energy bills rise, and calling for existing renewables to be “eventually wound down” and replaced with gas and coal.
