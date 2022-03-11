There is no known scientific method that can precisely determine a person’s age.

This poses a problem for the Home Office.

As you read this, Ukrainians are fleeing their homes and – slowly – making their way to the UK. Among them, heartbreakingly, will be unaccompanied children and young people.

Unaccompanied asylum-seeking children should automatically enter the care of the state.But many of them will have no documentary evidence of their birth date. And for some, it will not be clear whether they are under 18.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

When this happens, age assessments are usually undertaken, affecting the outcome of their asylum claim and their ability to access education, health services and welfare support.

The government, through its Nationality and Borders Bill, wants to introduce so-called “scientific methods” to do this.

The effectiveness and ethics of such methods to assess age have been challenged robustly by professional medical bodies in the UK. The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health argues that current methods for bone X-ray age assessments, such as the Greulich and Pyle methods, rely on X-rays taken from Caucasian children. In reality, the bones of children who are the same age can vary depending on ethnicity.

Meanwhile, the British Society for Paediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes states that the timing of puberty is extremely variable and impacted by genetics as well as environmental and social factors, meaning, again, that children of the same age can appear very different from each other. And the British Dental Association has strongly opposed the use of dental X-rays, highlighting that they are particularly unreliable at establishing age in adolescents.

What’s more, the assessments can be traumatic for young people who are already fleeing situations no child should ever have to face.

Home Office failings

Age assessments have always been subject to legal and political scrutiny. In January this year, the High Court slammed the Home Office for pursuing a version of age assessments that was “inherently unlawful in the sense that it lacks essential safeguards”.

Mr Justice Henshaw ruled that Home Office policy of detaining young people for an age assessment immediately upon arrival in the UK, without an appropriate adult to support them, breached the law.

A recent investigation by The Independent raised the alarm over the Home Office’s growing involvement in age assessments, which are more commonly carried out by local councils and with the support of independent agencies like ours, the National Youth Advocacy Service (NYAS). It found that hundreds of young people were being placed in adult hotels and only moved to children’s services when charities intervened.

But rather than stepping back, the Home Office is intent on strengthening its role in age assessments.

Under the Nationality and Borders Bill, now entering its final parliamentary stages before becoming law, home secretary Priti Patel would have the authority to decide on the appropriate “scientific methods” to determine a young person’s age.

If the person in question refuses to consent to such methods, we are concerned that their asylum application could be negatively affected.