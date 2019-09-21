New wave of global climate action begins

Climate crisis protests reached a new pitch today as the first Friday of the Global Climate Strike saw adults join children’s marches worldwide.

Mass protests and smaller local gatherings from the Philippines to New York kick-started a season of action to pressure governments and the powerful for urgent change.

We spoke to a variety of locals at an event in Hackney, East London about how to get involved with the movement, what inspires them to do so, and who else we should talk to for answers on the issue.

Here Chloe and Lulu from the Hackney Extinction Rebellion chapter explain how young people can, and must, assume power, and how Extinction Rebellion is inspiring necessary disruption.