The Arab world between a formidable virus and a repressive state

How is the coronavirus pandemic forcing a rethinking of the configurations of power in the Arab world? And how could this impact on the quest for democratic politics in the region?

The global coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of abating, with over 1,100,000 cases and 62,000 deaths reported by WHO worldwide, upward of 12,500 are in Arab countries ,as of April 5. These numbers are likely underestimations that will increase as testing becomes more widespread. The Arab crescendo of infections is still unfolding, yet to peak. Three populous Arab states (Algeria, Egypt, and Morocco) seem to be understated. In Saudi Arabia, another country with a large population, the low number (2370) may reflect slow testing protocols; it is not clear whether it includes the Eastern Province Al-Sharqiyyah. One can expect these numbers to double or treble rather quickly. Some states are in full or partial war (Libya, Syria, Yemen). Neither adequate testing nor resulting numbers are likely to be at hand, let alone accurate.

We discover anew the ubiquity of international power players that shape and dictate policy. The Arab world has long suffered from external directives. The IMF and its 1980s structural adjustment gave way to the austerity-inducing Deauville loans of 2011.

Now it is the WHO. Whatever the pandemic – poverty, underdevelopment, radicalization, and now, coronavirus – western-led organizations seem to always have an axe to grind in the region. These acronyms of global power and control, from the IMF to the G8 to the UNDP to WHO, give the impression of lightness. In reality, their international assistance and aid heralds top-down, imperious, and intrusive edicts.

Arab states and societies are the underdogs of ‘WHO-ever’ is authorized to manage their latest crises. This is not to say that the WHO’s reign is ‘bad’ or ‘good’. Rather, this is more of a reflection on governance, state-society relations, and the distance from democracy that defines Arab states, Tunisia’s relatively successful transition included.

Rethinking Arab state ‘strength’

The postcolonial Arab states have long given the impression of control, influence, and penetration of society. As COVID-19 strikes, the same (mostly authoritarian) state is denuded. It finds itself limited in logistical capacity, infrastructure, expertise, and even decision-making protocols. Despite reported WHO praise for containing the virus, Tunisia has only 200 working hospital beds. This is no surprise, given the wider under-developed health sector across Arab states as noted in the 2016 UNDP Human Development Report. With an average of 1.5 hospital beds per 1000 people in 2005, Arab states on average lagged behind developing countries in East Asia and the Pacific (2.1), let alone developing countries in Central Asia and Europe (7.4). This is no small matter. Higher national healthcare capacity may be linked to a lower COVID-19 fatality rate, as the German example appears to suggest.