BBC Arabic owes journalists ‘thousands of dollars’ after three years’ unpaid fees

Journalists, analysts and correspondents have alleged that BBC Arabic owes them thousands of dollars for work dating as far back as 2019.

BBC Arabic, part of the UK licence fee-funded World Service, is accused of withholding money from a reporter in a war zone as well as experts and commentators in the US.

It comes after veteran US-based analyst and broadcaster Mehdi Eliefifi interrupted his latest interview with BBC Arabic to make an on-air protest.

Eliefifi, a frequent contributor to BBC bureaus and other regional and international Arabic-speaking broadcasters, was invited on air on 20 January to give analysis of President Biden’s comments on the unfolding Russia-Ukraine conflict. Instead Eliefifi confronted the presenter.

“The most important topic I would like to address is that the BBC hasn’t paid me for two years,” he said. “How can the BBC tolerate this?”

He raised a piece of paper to the camera that delivered his message in both Arabic and English: “Where is my money?”

Also typed in English were the names of Edgard Jallad and Tamer Abdelwahab, editor and assistant editor of BBC Arabic, respectively.

Eliefifi told openDemocracy he was owed about $10,000 in total for appearances dating back to 2019.