Before Kabul, a Yemeni city was taken over by Al Qaeda. This is its story

US officials have called the Arab Peninsula faction that took over Mukalla, the most deadly of Al Qaeda factions. This explains the horrifying scenes we got used to seeing, like when they hung two dead bodies from a bridge that connects the East and West sides of the city, and overlooks the sea.

The violence was justified as Islamic Sharia orders coming from the ‘Hisba’, an authority that plays the role of the judiciary.

Hisba orders also targeted religious groups like the Soufist, a sunni sect that is present in Hadramawt. According to Ahmed Barweis, a local Soufist himself, their rituals were banned and Al Qaeda fighters even destroyed some of the buildings that had a religious and cultural significance to the community.

As was the case with the Taliban in Afghanistan this year, women were the first target for Al Qaeda in Mukalla. By doing that, the group wanted to gain the support of the patriarchal part of society. Women were forced to wear the burqa and to abide by many other restrictions. Fighters went around the city removing any images and signs of women in public, defacing street ads and store fronts.

This was not all. There was also physical violence. “I can’t forget the scene of a woman being stoned to death in the street because she had an illegitimate relationship with a man from Al Qaeda,” Mohammed recalls. “The sentence was performed on her but not on the man in question,” he adds.

She was not the only woman subjected to violence. Fighters attacked the house of a well-known doctor and activist who runs a feminist relief organization. They kidnapped her brother and husband because they were covering a demonstration against Al Qaeda and threatened to kill her elderly father. Her brother was released but her husband is still missing, and has not seen his son who has now turned six.

Unhealed scars

Five years after the end of Al Qaeda’s rule over Mukalla, signs of this dark period remain. Fear and trauma can be seen on the streets, where the sound of Al Qaeda chants calling for violence and death have replaced the songs about the sea and other traditional music.

During the year of its rule over the city, Al Qaeda succeeded in gaining the support of some of its inhabitants by providing basic services and filling the vacuum left by the absence of the state. Some people still speak well about those days.

Medical student Fatima, for example, writes on Facebook: “They came to bring us closer to God, and wake us from our slumber. I no longer talk to the guy I was seeing. They protected our honor and protected us from the Houthi attacks. May God bless them.”