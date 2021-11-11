Climate change is killing Libya’s honey bees

When militias and civil war brought havoc and death two years ago to Tarhuna, a pastoral town 90 kilometres southeast of the Libyan capital, beekeeper Ayman Al-Zakkar still managed to maintain his normal honey production. But a fiercer threat to his bee colonies has now emerged: climate change.

Al-Zakkar said that higher-than-normal temperatures and turbulent weather in the past two years have devastated his 180 beehives, costing him over 100,000 Libyan dinars ($21,884).

“The fighting and violence destroyed much of the flora and fauna in this area, but the damage done by climate change is much worse,” he said. “In the past two years, we’ve had temperatures climb to over 40°C and, along with hot winds, they melted honeycombs in the hives, with the bees inside, killing most of them and driving the rest away.”

In one of the driest countries in the world, with less than 2% of its area receiving enough rain to support agriculture, at least 10,000 beekeepers have managed, despite all odds, to keep the tradition going. Working in the northern, cooler and wetter parts of the country, Libyan beekeepers produce 19 types of honey.

Get our free Climate Unspun email Climate Unspun is a free email newsletter about COP26 and climate change. Hosted by our expert journalists on the ground, you'll get an exclusive take on COP26 events as they unfold direct to your inbox. Expect news, in-depth analysis, and a carefully curated round-up of links from our global team, campaigners and other media sites to keep you updated on everything that's going on before, during and after this vitally important event.` Subscribe now

Medicinal uses and cultural traditions

In the northeast of Libya, the beekeeping tradition has been passed on from one generation to the next, and is a source of pride, according to Fanara al-Akouri, a beekeeper in the eastern village of Msus. “Not a single house in this region doesn’t breed bees,” she noted proudly.