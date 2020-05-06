Egypt: a brutal history of state encounters

Mass expulsion of tenants had already begun. In a village, south of the city of Port Said, the security forces, claiming to be carrying out the governors orders, attack the houses of 560 families. The families are humiliated, their fields burned, and their belongings confiscated. When some of the villagers resisted the onslaught, they were rounded up and tortured in the local police station. When the villagers produced documents to prove their ownership of the land, they were told that the ownership of the land had moved to senior government officials and members of parliament, including lands that were reclaimed by the villagers and made productive. When the villagers protested, they were tortured, and forced at gunpoint to give up their right to the land, making them homeless.

Scene 2

15 June 1960, the prominent leader of the Egyptian communist movement, Shoudy Attiya, is under arrest, as part of the Nasserist repression of the communist movement. Earlier that day, Attiya was in the courthouse where he defended himself and his colleagues. During the defence, he praised the nationalization measure undertaken by Nasser, as a step towards social justice, requesting his release by the court in order to support the Nasserist regime in its fight against imperialism.

After the trial, he was moved to the notorious Abu Zabal prison, where he was tortured. He was berated by his torturer, as he was asked to say, “I am a woman”, Attiya refused. The torture, which involved savage beatings with thick stocks and drownings, continued, until a heavy thud was heard. Attiya died at the hands of his torturer. His death provoked an international uproar from Egypt`s Eastern bloc allies, prompting a temporary halt of torture.

Scene 3

June 1906, in the Egyptian village of Dunshway, located in the West of the Delta, a group of five British officers decide to go to the village to hunt pigeons. The pigeons are a local source of food. A scuffle breaks out between the villagers and the officers, started by an older villager who was worried about his barn catching fire from the gunpowder. In the midst of the scuffle, the rifle of one of the officers is fired wounding an Egyptian woman.

The villagers are able to overpower the officers, causing some minor injuries. One of the officers is able to escape, and runs for eight kilometres in the blistering sun. He collapses and dies of a heat stroke. A villager comes to his aid, at the same time that other British officers arrive at the scene. They assume that he is a culprit in his death and immediately kill him. A trial is quickly held for the villagers, eleven days after the incident. The trial is swift, and the rulings harsh, with no room for appeal.

The judge orders the execution of three villagers, long-term imprisonment for nine others, and the lashing of eight others. The executions and lashing are carried out in public, with their families forced to watch. The first man is hung, and his body is left dangling, while the lashing is carried out on two other men, and the cycle is repeated.

George Bernard Shaw described the scene: