Espionage and repression in the Middle East courtesy of the West

Regime-directed surveillance has taken new forms within the Middle East as governments have been forced to adapt to new technological and social environments. While government surveillance of its citizens is not new to the region, this old authoritarian impulse has been revamped in the attempt to subvert opposition and monitor dissidence amid widespread use of social media and access to smartphones within the region.

New forms of targeted hackings and espionage have therefore become commonplace throughout the region, and often extend across borders into the international arena. Western companies, governments, and individuals have provided extensive assistance to the surveillance efforts of these governments, often by supplying them with the necessary technology and expertise needed to conduct such sweeping operations. However, regional countries – particularly Israel – have increasingly constructed and exported their own indigenous operations and platforms designed to surveil their publics. Conducted on a mass scale and bolstered by western technological support, these new and sophisticated forms of surveillance have supplied these governments with the tools necessary to go on the offensive against all who seek to challenge the status quo.

New modes of surveillance

These new forms of mass surveillance have primarily manifested themselves in three broad interconnected strategies: (1) manipulation and hacking of various mobile messaging, video, email, etc. applications which grants the attackers access to the target’s smartphone data; (2) widespread phishing and malware attacks designed to trick targets into providing personal information or to open files or messages that then infect a user’s device; and (3) extensive monitoring of social media accounts to track dissent and pursue dissidents.

Beginning with the first strategy, different mobile applications have become central to the surveillance strategies of these regimes. Take, for example, the Emirati messaging app ToTok. In December 2019, the New York Times revealed that the app – which was downloaded millions of times from the Apple and Google app stores by users all over the world – is used by the government of the UAE to “track every conversation, movement, relationship, appointment, sound, and image of those who install it on their phones.” Although the majority of its users are based in the Emirates, it became increasingly popular throughout the United States in 2019. According to the report, ToTok tracks users’ location by providing localized weather forecasts and is able to access users’ microphones, cameras, calendar, and other phone data.

Likewise, in Egypt, the government has targeted journalists, academics, lawyers, opposition politicians, and human rights activists through a series of sophisticated cyberattacks. Hackers traced to the Egyptian government have installed software on targets’ phones that allowed them to read files and emails, track their locations, and access contacts. They did so by using different downloadable applications such as Secure Mail (an app for Gmail that would lure users into revealing their passwords), iLoud200% (promised to double the volume level of cellphones), and IndexY (claimed to be a free app for identifying incoming callers). These cyberattacks aided in the quick arrests of individuals targeted following the eruption of protests in Egypt in September 2019, including Hassan Nafaa (a political scientist at Cairo University) and Khaled Dawoud (a former journalist and leader of the secular Constitution Party).

Lebanon has also witnessed such forms of surveillance via the manipulation of different mobile applications. A 2018 report produced by the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) discovered a major surveillance operation called “Dark Caracal” linked to the state General Directorate of General Security. Dark Caracal operated by sending links to Facebook and WhatsApp users prompting them to download applications that were secretly infected with malware.

According to Freedom House, the applications were “counterfeit versions of WhatsApp, Threema, Signal, Psiphon, Tor, and other secure messaging and circumvention applications,” and the malware had the ability to “extract messages and phone calls, download applications, monitor calls, and upload files unto Android devices.” Targeted individuals included military personnel, government officials, activists, journalists, and lawyers in 21 different countries spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

The second strategy – the use of widespread phishing and malware attacks – has also increased dramatically in recent years. In 2016-2017 a campaign referred to as “Nile Phish” was launched by the Egyptian government against some of Egypt’s most prominent human rights groups including the Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies, the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms, and Nazra for Feminist Studies. Individuals were also targeted, including lawyers, journalists, and political activists.

The attacks are designed to trick targets into providing personal information such as account passwords. For example, emails will be sent to targets appearing to be from their specific email provider warning of “suspicious login attempts,” and prompting the user for their account information. A similar wave of phishing attacks was discovered in Egypt beginning in January 2019, which targeted several hundred prominent Egyptian human rights defenders, media organizations, and staff of different civil society organizations. This most recent string of attacks actually prompted Google to alert several of those targeted that “government-backed attackers are trying to steal your password.”