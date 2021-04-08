Happy is the one who says ‘I am a Turk’: the story of an oath

All of a sudden, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a deepening economic crisis and ever-increasing authoritarianism, the agenda shifted to how the nation was going to the dogs because children will no longer recite the oath. Within a couple of days following the decision, small protests were organized in different cities, where the oath was ardently recited by those gathered.

A recent addition to these public declarations is a video by an iconic figure of the Turkish cinema, Cüneyt Arkın: “I came from the Kai tribe, I have a free soul. I am full of love for the nation. Happy is the one who could say I am a Turk!”

The row over the oath reminds us that Turkish nationalism was the foundational and guiding spirit of the modern Republic when it was established in 1923. Although this nationalism has changed over time, as ideologies tend to do, it has remained stubbornly exclusionary and ethno-religious in content.

Despite the Turkish Republic’s official secularism, modern Turkey was defined as a Sunni Muslim-Turkish nation by its founding fathers. There has not been much space for diversity in the way the nation was visualised. The formulation of citizenship, which is inclusive on paper but exclusionary in practice, is a constant reminder of who are considered to be the true owners of the nation.

No nation for minorities

Kurds, Alevis and non-Muslim communities have long been considered suspect, to varying degrees. After the AKP came to power in 2002, it too adopted an increasingly nationalist rhetoric. Needless to say, the aforementioned “democratisation package” was by no means a turn towards a more inclusive understanding of the nation. Similarly, the AKP’s decision to abolish the oath remained an aberration amidst a firmly rising nationalist tone in its everyday politics.

Turkish politics is now at a place where no party or politician can criticise any aspect of the existing hyper-nationalist practices and rhetoric without risking being labelled a traitor. In fact, any criticism of the ruling party and its political allies is responded to within this rigid nationalist framework.

Nationalism in Turkey has long hijacked the avenues for discussion, debate and negotiation – the foundation of democratic politics. It would certainly be naïve to suggest that ‘if we drop the nationalist rhetoric, things will be better’. The hollowing out of public institutions and the consequent rise in authoritarian rule is the overarching dynamic that affects all spheres of life. Yet accompanying all this is the rise of nationalism in both rhetoric and practice.

While we are reflecting on how Turkey could be pulled out of authoritarian rule, we may want to seriously consider the pervasiveness of nationalism and the limits it places on the possibility of genuine social and political change.