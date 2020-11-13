How Algeria’s new regime won a referendum but lost legitimacy

In a historically low turnout, breaking even the record set by the controversial presidential elections of December 2019, the 2020 referendum on the constitutional amendment in Algeria attracted less than 24% of the electorate. The amendment did pass with 66.8% of voters voting ‘Yes’, but the numbers are far from what the regime desires and certainly nowhere near what it needs to claim any form of legitimacy.

The constitution has long been a tool to solve issues incumbent presidents and their regimes face in Algeria. Whether it was a crisis of legitimacy, a threatening popular movement, or the president simply wished to exercise more powers, there was nothing a constitutional amendment could not fix. Or so it seemed.

Tebboune’s constitutional amendment of 2020 is no different from its predecessors’. Talk of such an amendment came on quite early and made up a big part of Tebboune’s presidential campaign, and in fact, that of other presidential candidates.

This goes to show how easy passing an amendment by an incumbent president is seen to be. The same rhetoric was used under the Bouteflika reign who was not stingy with amendments himself.

Bouteflika amended the constitution in 2002 in the face of popular unrest – the Kabyle Spring in 2001- then he amended it in 2008 to lift presidential term limits and allow himself a third and a fourth term, and finally in 2016, (although whether he personally was behind it is quite debatable considering his health conditions).

The 2016 amendment was a promise that Bouteflika had made in 2011 to contain popular discontent and prevent Algeria from joining the ‘Arab Spring’. Certainly, amending the constitution is not the last resort or the hard choice. In Algeria, it is the first thing to turn to in attempting to solve any dilemmas the regime faces.

Tebboune’s talk of a constitutional amendment was therefore no surprise considering the sensitive environment the presidential elections of December 2019 were being held in. The Algerian popular movement, better known as ‘Hirak’, was showing no signs of stopping. All five presidential candidates vowed they were there to offer change from the corruption of the Bouteflika regime, and that their first order of business would be to change the constitution to allow a ‘new republic’ to emerge.

It is a depressing rhetoric that a promise for change and progress in Algeria gets automatically labelled ‘the new republic’, or even worse, ‘the second republic’, in an outstandingly embarrassing mimicry of the French.

This time, however, amending the constitution failed to give the desirable outcome for the regime.