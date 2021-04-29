How Egyptian TV series ‘The Choice’ is stirring controversy about the Rab’a massacre

Ramadan is usually the peak season for Arab TV series, but Egyptian TV series are getting more interest than usual this year. One of this season’s hits is the second series of ‘The Choice’, (‘Al-Ikhtiar’), which has stirred a lot of controversy since its release.

The series deals with one of the most horrific and polarizing moments in recent Egyptian history: the 14 August 2013 massacres at Rab’a and Al-Nahda squares in Cairo, where long term sit-ins were violently crushed by Egyptian security forces, killing at least 800 people according to Human Rights Watch.

‘The Choice’ is produced by leading Egyptian production house Synergy, a company reported to have links to the regime. The show appears to adopt much of the regime’s narrative of events since 2013, including on the ousting of the late elected Egyptian president, Mohamed Morsi, and the raids on the Rab’a and Al-Nahda sit-ins.

The series is one of many recent shows to focus on the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamist groups, which it portrays as being perhaps the most pressing threat to the Egyptian state, security and public, and to rewrite the country’s recent history in favor of the regime.

‘Cairo-Cabul’, is another Egyptian series produced by Synergy and released this Ramadan. The show is focused on Al-Qaeda and the role the media played in extending the group’s reach, but also on the role of Egyptian security forces in challenging the Islamist group both in Egypt and globally.

The series led prominent Egyptian directors and critics to warn of the state monopoly over the entertainment industry in the country.