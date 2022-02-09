How have the uprisings of the Arab Spring shaped the path of revolutions?

Neighborhoods assumed a new function of managing and upgrading themselves with the help of local youths and activists. Households saw new practices in gender relations. Women became more vocal; scores of them took off hijab, expressed doubt about religious leaders and disavowed political Islam. Many unmarried women left their family households to live independently, and an extraordinary number got involved in social activism. Such practices varied and are too many to mention, but they are detailed in the book, ‘Revolutionary Life’. These subaltern practices faced stiff resistance from the political, economic and moral adversaries; yet significant gains were made.

TM: Recently, a collection of essays by imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah, who has been described as a ‘philosopher of everyday life’, was published in ‘You Have Not Yet Been Defeated’. You write that “The downfall of the dictators in the Arab Uprisings generated great hope, happiness, and yet much anxiety and uncertainty among activists and the ordinary“. Do you think that the revolutions in Egypt ‘are defeated’ and how much does this influence your own thinking and those you talk to?

Asef Bayat: I am eager to read Alaa’s book soon. In ‘Revolutionary Life’, I have engaged with Alaa’s wonderful poem, which was published on the eve of the uprising (“Get rid of the experts and listen to the poets—for we are in a revolution….”). His hope and his vision are inspiring, especially in the conditions where many in the region and exile are experiencing despair.

If we look at these revolutions from the prism of democratization, we can say that they are failures. In fact, in some countries there is more repression now than before the revolutions. But if we change the lens and look at the base of the societies to see what has happened in the social and cultural realms, it will be difficult to simply declare the end of these revolutions. Because, as I said earlier, so many ideas have changed, people have developed new visions and expectations that even the counter-revolutionary regimes cannot ignore and so have to adjust their policies to address such emerging consciousness and expectations.

Just consider – why is it that, despite the ‘failure’ of revolutions in the early 2010s, a new series of uprisings spread in Algeria, Lebanon, Sudan, Iraq and Iran later in the very same decade?

TM: What do you think about recent events in Tunisia, with President Saied’s takeover, and how much do you think they are linked to your arguments in ‘Revolutionary Life’?

Asef Bayat: These developments in Tunisia were not terribly far-fetched. The self-limiting revolution in Tunisia entailed a fairly pluralist democracy, party politics, and vocal civil society, but failed to fundamentally transform the state to address the ‘social question’ of poverty, marginalization and disparity. That failure to address the social questions made Tunisia’s democracy dangerously fragile.

This issue had already caused an early disenchantment among the youth and poor with the politicians and high politics. In addition, the ongoing bickering between the secular-religious factions in the government added further obstacles to address urgent social and economic problems, especially the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many Tunisians seemed to desire a ‘savior’ to protect them from the ‘corruption’ and self-indulgences of the ‘establishment’.

Kais Saied [who has been Tunisia’s president since 2019] came to embody that ‘savior’ personality…. But indications are that support for Kais Saied is diminishing because he has not offered anything tangible to improve life, except some populist posturing and authoritarian maneuverings.

TM: Even though Tunisia and Egypt are the focus of your books, in what way are the events in Algeria, Lebanon, Iraq and Sudan a continuation of the 2011 revolutions? What impact have they had on the wider region?

Asef Bayat: It is fair to say that all of these are in the family of ‘refolution’, a new generation of 21st-century revolutions that are rich as movements but quite feeble in terms of change. They all have the potential to establish some kind of pluralist polity, but are dangerously vulnerable to the whims and intrigues of the incumbent elites and their allies, whether within the government or outside in the region.