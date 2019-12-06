It was a bloodbath in Iran, but why should you care?

Time and again, Iranian socialists, left liberals, and other progressive elements, find themselves in a conundrum: how to side with neither the authoritarian government, nor its imperialist enemy. With the shadow of war always on the horizon, much of the Iranian left, along with its potential allies amongst socialists of other countries, are vocal against the possible US intervention for “regime change”. At times their voices is not equally heard in protesting the government. The right wing opposition uses this to portray them as collaborators of a despotic regime, even though the first row of the death row and the full force of oppression have been always reserved for the Iranian left.

Ignoring such charges, it is urgent for the left to rethink the Islamic Republic of Iran. Another war would be a disaster, but a possible catastrophe should not distract us from the long on-going tragedies. This rethinking is not required only due to the Iranian progressives’ need for international allies, but also because the wider left would not be able to advance its international agenda without a deeper understanding and a more proactive position in regards to the Middle East. There are lessons to be learned for the international left’s confusion over Syria. Calling for peace in the face of warmongering is a matter of principle, so is supporting democratic struggles, and none of these principles, on their own, establish a concrete foreign policy. Perhaps a fringe left could afford to pick and choose and highlight one of its principles to make moral statements, but not anymore. With the very real prospect of Corbyn and Sanders in power, and with the wider global shift and radicalisation of centre left forces, it is not sufficient to reiterate the fundamentals, and a pressing question is how to build a socialist foreign policy. How could we rethink the role of the US and the UK in the world?

Both Sanders and Corbyn have powerful and detailed plans for a radical change in the political economy of the US and the UK. They both also have long and strong credentials in opposing war and other disastrous foreign policies. But not going to war, as globally beneficial as it would be, does not answer a whole set of international problems. An isolationist foreign policy does not constitute internationalist solidarity, and valid opposition to military intervention cannot deflect the need for action. This is particularly the case when there is a democratic struggle in a self-proclaimed anti-imperialist state. Not only is it analytically inadequate to insist on understanding the complex issues of current international juncture merely in terms of imperialism, it is also politically naïve to instinctively side with the underdog of world order, without closely exploring the ramifications of such affinity. Faced with interlocking global crises, “campism” loses all credibility. In understanding the world, the left needs to let go of the remnants of the Cold War. It would be simplistic to paint all the struggles with the same brush, from Tehran and Beirut to Brasilia and Santiago. But it would also be naïve not to seize the moment of popular uprisings, and to miss the chance for redefining the frame of reference in an international scale.

In power or not, an internationalist and just global order requires the socialists in the global north to throw their weight behind the democratic struggles of the global south. This cannot be fully achieved unless we demystify the “national interest” not just for the US and its allies, but also for the states that oppose them. Only then we could redeem “the universal” and move towards a radical internationalist solidarity.