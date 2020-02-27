Netanyahu’s new settlements, courtesy of Trump

In Ali’s words, the announcement of the largest settlement construction across the West Bank in Jerusalem will not be the only change due to the recent statements supporting Israeli occupation policies made by the American government. The closing of the Damascus Gate -current entrance to the Old City- could take place in the near future as well. This would cause the closing down of many Palestinian shops and lead to increasing unemployment and the economic collapse of the community. “Their intention is to decrease the Palestinian population to 12%. Once they are the majority, they will be able to reaffirm that the city of Jerusalem belongs to them. The entrance to the Old City will be Jaffa Gate instead of Damascus Gate, turning the Jewish quarter into the new entrance to East Jerusalem”.

The different control policies implemented by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), created in 1948, and the brutal force used by the settlers are the two main means of oppression used against Palestinians. Some examples of these oppressive policies are the checkpoints which complicate the access to public services such as education and health care, as well as the well-known wall built by Israel as an integral part of its strategy of dominance. The wall was declared illegal in 2004 by the International Court of Justice as well as the United Nations.

The role of the Israeli army is based on subduing the Palestinian population to their occupation policies with the aim of annexing new territories. Netanyahu, who was recently accused of corruption, is trying to remain inside the government six more months with the only purpose of annexing the Jordan Valley to Israeli territory, counting once again on the unconditional support of Donald Trump.

The Jordan Valley is inhabited by several communities -most of them Bedouins- who face the Israeli occupation policies on a daily basis. Their mere existence has become resistance. These policies include the construction of checkpoints, land confiscation with the purpose of military use, pasture animals confiscation forcing them to pay for the rescue, Israeli monopolization of the water and natural resources, as well as violence perpetuated by settlers.

Sulayman, inhabitant of the Badu al-Ka’abneh community, which is surrounded by settlements, was shot in his leg by a group of settlers while he was grazing his sheep. Following that, he had to sell his flock of sheep in order to pay for the medical costs of his injury. However, Sulayman proved to be one of many examples of Palestinian resilience and he decided to undertake his own business selling coffee and sweets in his van.