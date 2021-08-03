Why I’ve been dreading the anniversary of the Beirut port explosion

Tomorrow, the world will realise that a year has passed since the Beirut port explosion, when several tons of ammonium nitrate detonated, killing more than 200 people and injuring a further 6,000.

People will not fail to note how this destructive, murderous explosion was born out of gross governmental negligence. Negligence so gross and so diffused that, in typical Lebanese governmental fashion, it is impossible to legally pin it on any particular person, group or government.

But everyone knows that they are ‘all’ responsible. ‘Kellun ye’neh kellun’ (all of them means all of them) was the revolutionary slogan directed at the Lebanese politico-economic ruling elite during the 2019 October uprising, when thousands across the country took to the streets to protest against corruption and the country’s deteriorating economy.

I am seriously dreading the anniversary of the explosion. There is no doubt that, first and foremost, I dread it because it will bring back the memory of the death and destruction it caused, which has affected so many people I know. But, from where I am in Australia, I also dread being subjected to endless re-runs of videos of the explosion.

Like many Lebanese, I find those videos traumatic and traumatising when shown in a purely exhibitionist manner. News networks will argue that they are providing their viewers with what is purported to be newsworthy ‘historical footage’. But even if this is true, the footage is never handled with the necessary care – and I cannot help feeling that many have actually shown it and watched it, and will show it and watch it again, with a pleasure akin to the enjoyment of snuff films.

However, there is yet another reason behind my dread. Since the explosion, Lebanon has slowly transformed into a living hell for so many. And for those of us connected to what is happening there, we hear and read – from families, colleagues, friends and in local media – about people’s experiences of economic and governmental collapse. We see them defining and redefining, before our very eyes, the boundaries between bearable and unbearable life.