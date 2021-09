O 'direito de se defender': um argumento com uma história colonial sangrenta

Amid increased disappearances of rights defenders, we explore the remarkable efforts of women land rights activists in Mexico and the journalists reporting their stories.



While marking the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, we will discuss the safety of individual defenders across the globe and rampant impunity for crimes against them. The panel is framed around our latest film about the shared threats that women human rights defenders and the journalists who cover their stories face in Mexico.



Join us at 5pm UK time (6pm CET) on Thursday 2 September for this free live event.



Simultaneous translation channels for English and Spanish will be available.