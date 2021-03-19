Power is up for grabs in Israel – but does anyone except Netanyahu want it?

On 23 March, for the fourth time in two years, Israelis will vote in national elections and choose their parliament, the Knesset, from which a coalition government must seek majority support.

As always, only nine million Israeli citizens have a vote, out of a population of fourteen million people living under Israeli control, if we include the West Bank and Gaza. (Here, 972 magazine explains the argument for including these territories in the total.)

On the face of it, the competing parties distinguish themselves from one another according to traditional battle lines: left against right, which in the Israeli context means the “peace camp”, which argues for an accommodation with Palestinians, versus supporters of the occupation and annexation of Palestinian land. Meanwhile, a furious argument rages on about whether prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is corrupt and must step down, or whether he is the victim of a left-wing conspiracy to accuse him of crimes he never committed.

Netanyahu has been prime minister for longer than any other in Israel’s history, yet since 2019, he has held no majority in the Knesset. He manages to stay in power by pulling tricks out of his sleeve – by turning his opponents against one another, or by rhetorically attacking Arab-Palestinian citizens of Israel, the courts, the police and the media. One after the other, political parties that swore to never sit in Netanyahu’s government have split, as factions break off to join his coalition, despite the damage to their credibility with voters.

Election fatigue

Netanyahu’s opponents argue that his tricks are a sign of desperation. The prime minister is facing trial for alleged corruption and refuses to resign – as previous prime ministers have under similar conditions – because, according to his critics, he is afraid of going to prison.

When challenged, Netanyahu responds with thinly-veiled threats: no one but me can keep Israelis safe. Whether it’s Iran’s alleged nuclear weapons program, Hezbollah missiles or Hamas rockets – only Netanyahu can maintain security. Any other prime minister, even one from the right, will bring death.