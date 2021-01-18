The troubling case of Maâti Monjib highlights Morocco’s climate of repression

On 29 December 2020, as he enjoyed lunch with a friend in the Moroccan capital of Rabat, Maâti Monjib was kidnapped by eight plain-clothes police officers. A prominent academic, journalist and historian, Monjib had for years been the object of constant persecution and police harassment for “threatening the internal security of the state”.

He had been brought to court more than 20 times since 2015, though never convicted. In October 2020, a new investigation into Monjib was launched, over accusations of money laundering.

Though he had never missed judicial summons, the 60-year-old was taken, without an arrest warrant, from his lunch to the El Arjat detention center. Nearly a month on, Monjib remains detained, and has been unable to see his family due to COVID-19 restrictions in the prison – while his lawyers report that they still do not have access to the file, despite a hearing scheduled on 20 January.

In a statement earlier this month, the Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders said it “strongly condemns the arbitrary detention and judicial harassment against Maâti Monjib which only seem to aim at punishing him for the exercise of his legitimate human rights defense activities and calls on the Moroccan authorities to immediately release him.” Meanwhile Amnesty International has called for his immediate and unconditional release.

A human rights activist

Monjib was a leftist and green activist during the period of dictatorial reign of Hassan II. During the 1980s he lived and studied in Senegal and in France, completing two different PhDs at the universities of Dakar and Montpellier, and acquiring French nationality.

With the liberalization of the Moroccan regime in 1998-99 at the end of Hassan II’s reign and the beginning of that of his successor, Mohamed VI, Monjib returned to his country to teach at the Institute of African Studies at the Mohammed V University in Rabat.

He is also a prominent journalist, writing a column for the weekly paper, Le Journal, and contributing to the monthly Zaman, as well as appearing regularly on international media. In 2011, during the ‘Arab Spring’, Monjib co-founded the Moroccan Association for Investigative Journalism and created the Ibn Rochd Center for Studies and Communication, a training school for journalists and human rights activists. It is for these activities that Monjib has for the past five years been the target of police persecution.

Since 2015, Monjib and his colleagues have been subject to multiple police interrogations, temporary arrests and had their passports confiscated, as well as defamation campaigns by pro-government media outlets.

The regime and the security forces are exasperated by Monjib’s resistance. He has never capitulated, refusing to leave the country when he had the chance after the authorities gave him back his passport, going on several hunger strikes to defend his rights, and openly criticizing Morocco’s intelligence agency, the General Directorate for Territorial Surveillance.