UK tells trapped Afghan interpreters to escape on their own

Afghan interpreters who were left behind during the evacuation of UK military and diplomatic personnel earlier this year have accused the British government of “playing with their lives” after it advised them to escape the country on their own.

In emails seen by openDemocracy, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) told them to “actively consider evacuating to a third country”, but warned that the journey is “potentially dangerous”.

“They’re asking us to risk our lives by attempting to cross the border,” said Amina, a former UK embassy worker.

The MoD told Afghans eligible for evacuation that if they make it across the border then “support and your onward journey to the United Kingdom can be arranged by the High Commission or Embassy staff”.

“To be told to put themselves in danger by moving to a neighbouring country without any assistance from the UK feels morally indefensible,” said Dr Andrew Kidd, a former civil servant who managed the UK Aid programme in Kabul for three years.

More than 8,000 Afghans and their families were evacuated by the UK from Kabul during Operation Pitting in August. But the defence secretary, Ben Wallace, admitted last month that more than 1,200 Afghans did not make it onto an evacuation flight.

Several Afghans who are in hiding from the Taliban in Kabul told openDemocracy that the UK government's advice to attempt to leave at their own risk was “totally mad”.

Sayed, a former military interpreter, said that there are several Taliban checkpoints on the way to the Pakistan border and anyone traveling there would raise suspicions that they worked for a foreign government.

“I would be completely in danger if I tried,” he said.

Abdullah, a former educator, said that his family and five others had tried to follow the advice but were turned away at the border.

“It’s completely contradictory advice. We risked our lives,” he said. “We went to the border after we were told the British High Commission in Pakistan will facilitate your crossing. We waited for days, but this didn't happen and we were so disappointed and discouraged.”

“We passed through several Taliban checkpoints on the way. Every time we were stopped they were asking different questions. If they discovered our identities, our lives would be seriously in danger.”