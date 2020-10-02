What are Syrian mercenaries doing in Azerbaijan?

On 12 October 2019, female Kurdish politician, Hevrin Khalaf (35) was travelling from Raqqa to Tal Abyad in Northern Syria to promote peace between Kurdish and Arab tribes, and to encourage women to oppose patriarchal domination. Her car was intercepted by the radical jihadist Ahrar al-Sharqiya, a proxy group trained and deployed by the Turkish state. They captured Khalaf alive and brutally murdered and mutilated her.

Pro-government Turkish media hailed the execution of Khalaf and touted it as a “successful act”. Reuters and the Guardian have recently reported the presence of Syrian jihadists in Nagorny Karabakh. On 1 October, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Syrian jihadists had travelled from the Turkish city of Gaziantep to the Caucasus to fight alongside Azerbaijani soldiers in Nagorny Karabakh.

How can we understand the presence of these Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries in Azerbaijan?

To understand the Turkish policy of deploying radical-Islamist mercenaries in Iraq, Syria, Libya and Azerbaijan, it is necessary to take a glance at the history of the Ottoman state and the foundation of the Turkish state.

The deployment of mercenaries by the Ottoman state dates back to the nineteenth century when its head, Sultan Abdülhamid II, created the Hamidian Cavalry which was drawn predominantly from Turkmen and Kurdish tribes.

The Sultan supplied them with weapons, organisational structures, training, and immunity as they attacked Christian minorities and critics of the Sultan. In many cases, they acted on orders of officers and officials to perpetrate atrocities including murdering, plundering, stealing the property of peasants and displacement of local populations.

The Hamidian cavalry justified their actions by claiming they are acting out of “hunger but not by choice” because the Sultan had broken his promise to provide them with rewards.

The modern Turkish state revitalised the mercenary model with the establishment of the village guard system against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the Kurdish region of Southeastern Anatolia. The Turkish military either coerced or lured Kurdish peasants with economic rewards, such as monthly wages and pension funds, to become village guards and participate in the Turkish operation against the PKK and Kurdish peasants. Many village guards have also been involved in the torture and murder of Kurdish peasants, arbitrary detention, as well as burning and evacuating Kurdish villages. The village guard model is still in operation in the Kurdish region of Turkey, and partially in Kurdistan’s Region of Iraq.