Will climate change stop Arabia from being Saudi?

No regime on earth is more threatened by both climate change and action on climate change than the House of Saud.

Saudi Arabia itself is glued together with crude and conquest. The cities of Mecca and Medina and their Hejaz region in the west of the country were for a thousand years a cosmopolitan hub of pilgrims and intellectualism. The oil fields lie beneath the eastern part of the Arabian peninsula with its historically seafaring and pearl-fishing people, whose shared culture and history lies more with the other Gulf states than their neighbours inland, and who include a large Shiite minority. Asir in the south-west borders Yemen, and has more rain and an agricultural history.

And in the centre is a vast plateau, the Najd. It was here in the 18th century that Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab launched his orthodox Sunni movement. It was from here that, in the early 20th century, Abdulaziz al Saud, armed and funded by the British empire, conquered the neighbouring states, naming the new country after himself and imposing those conservative, Wahabi ideas. It’s from here that his sons – every king since his death in 1953 has been one of his 45 sons – have ruled, the regional capital, Riyadh, becoming the country’s capital.

But it’s money from those eastern oil fields that has stopped people from overthrowing the family. Two-thirds of working Saudis are public servants, with fossil fuel-funded salaries. Attempts to cut the pay and benefits of state employees in recent years have been met with protests that have threatened the foundations of the state, forcing desperate U-turns and cornering it into making disastrous mistakes. The same money pays for a sophisticated web of police, military and intelligence, ensuring the consequences of dissent are bludgeon and blood.

Saudi Arabia is a classic example of what political theorists call a rentier state. In many countries, democracy developed as rulers were forced to give up votes in exchange for taxes to pay for military adventures and border defences. But in countries rich in mineral resources, governments are sometimes able to operate without making such compromises, their coffers instead filled from their mines and wells, able to pay for benefits to buy compliance and police to insist on it.

This is at least part of why the Middle East is both the most oil-rich region of the world and the least democratic. Saudi Arabia is perhaps the most extreme example of this phenomenon, with 17% of the world’s proven petroleum reserves, which bring in 50% of the country’s national income and prop up its regime – one of the most brutal on the planet. While the USA is the world’s largest oil producer, Saudi Arabia is the largest exporter.

Unfit for human habitation

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia is also extremely vulnerable to climate change, with a number of factors combining to make the peninsula one of the hottest places in the world.

Hot air rising up from the Indian subcontinent to Saudi Arabia’s east sheds its water during the summer monsoon season, before heading west in the upper atmosphere and descending onto the Arabian peninsula, producing clear skies, high pressure and ultra-arid weather. As climate change pumps more energy into this weather system, these temperatures will likely intensify.