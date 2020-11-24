Will Europe stop covering up the crimes of the Egyptian regime?

The Egyptian regime has perfected hiding behind the issues of fighting terrorism and illegal immigration through a foreign and economic policy that implicates its allies. In his latest and sharp analysis for Carnigee’s Endowment for International Peace, Maged Mandour describes how (1) an unprecedented explosion of foreign loans, short-term bonds, (2) massive arm deals with western and European powers that made the country one of the top arms importers in the world, and (3) implicating big investments from these countries in ‘direct investments’, especially in Egypt’s oil and gas sectors, embody this strategy. As he asserts, “Even though the regime markets itself internationally as a bulwark against terrorism and illegal migration flows,” this strategy also “guarantees that any emerging demands for democratization would clash with international interests, essentially ensuring the survival of the regime far longer than it would have without such lavish support.”

Several recent studies advance a number of relevant findings challenging the assumption that maintaining business as usual with Egypt is productive, let alone sustainable. A EuroMed Rights study from 2019 titled “EU-Egypt Migration Cooperation: At the Expense of Human Rights,” demonstrates how such a collaboration on migration is “exploited” by Cairo and is undergirded by an exaggeration from both sides of Egypt’s contribution to this issue. While acknowledging that it is not a major country of origin, it affirms that the migration risks from Egypt are insubstantial. It shows Egypt’s glaring violations of international law and its ill treatment of both its nationals and migrants. The study’s recommendations are relevant, especially its first, “Any monitoring and evaluation of cooperation between the EU or its individual Member States with Egypt in the field of migration and asylum should be based, inter alia, on the consultation of relevant European and Egyptian independent civil society organisations.”

This attack on one of the very few still standing and respected civil society organizations, is a particularly shilling setback. It is not a coincidence then that last month more than 70 Sudanese refugees were arrested, and some of them were beaten after protests among Sudanese migrants erupted because of the stabbing of a 12-year-old Sudanese migrant. Many calls for countering human rights violations and racism in Egypt against refugees were made.