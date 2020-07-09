Women activists in the Middle East face online bullying and sexual harassment

Nawara was forced to wear the headscarf when she was 11 years old. Two years ago she finally decided to take it off and to post a new picture of her on Facebook, and that was the starting point of the smear assault.

“I thought I am not in the spotlight anymore, I stepped aside, got married, became a mother, I was busy. And as the revolution failed, I believed I am forgotten enough to finally do what I have always wanted to do without being attacked, but I was mistaken,” She explains.

Hundreds of ruthless comments were posted, with accusations, sexist insults about her look, homophobic comments, racist responses asking her to go back to Africa because she has curly hair, “the essence of all kinds of discriminations and phobias were gathered in a single post, gender, race, religious extremism, all,” Nawara recalls.

Having kids also made the latest attack more difficult. “I convinced myself that I am strong enough to keep ignoring such assaults, and convinced myself that it’s inevitable for a woman to face them, as long as she is putting herself in the political activism sphere in such sexist communities. I acted as if it’s normal before, but it is not, and it has affected me severely,” she says.

Nawara has withdrawn from the public. She is even using a fake name on Facebook with a bio that reads “Not Nawara”. She says, “I don’t want to put my body as a main course on the tables of the sexist extremist cannibals to feast on”.

Many feminists, including myself, share the same experience as Nwara: “why should we keep inviting the cannibals to eat our souls?”

Sexist bullying and harassment seem like an inevitable struggle for women taking a public stand against the dominant ideas in society, or touch on any social taboos. Character assassination is growing into an important tool of repression in the MENA region alongside physical assassination.

With the lack of a powerful lobby to support feminist human rights defenders, more and more of them are leaving the public space at least online. But, the more such women leave these spaces, the more it is left to sexist, aggressive men, which is unavoidably leading to yet more conflicts and wars.