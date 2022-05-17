Standing on the seafront in Northern Ireland’s Newcastle, you can see round the curve of the coast of County Down. To your left, in the near distance, rise sand dunes and, behind them is Ballykinler Barracks.

This was the largest internment camp during the 1920s Irish War of Independence. People suspected by Britain of IRA connections were imprisoned there without trial.

Fifty years later, they were again used for this purpose, when Operation Demetrius saw the British Army reimpose internment without trial in Northern Ireland.

I visited them when I was four, in 1989, staying with a friend of my dad’s who was posted there by the British Army. It was my first trip away. Last week, we took my toddler daughter Léa on hers – at that vantage point just around the bay.

On our third day there, COVID hit. After some discussion, we allowed our lockdown boundaries to stretch across the road from our wee AirBnB, to the sea wall.

Léa learned to say the word ‘bird’ while watching gannets survey the bay, foraging to feed their fluffball newborn guga. The Northern Hemisphere’s biggest sea bird, second only worldwide to the wandering albatross, their thin white wings with black tips stretch to two metres from point to point and, from below, look like cresting waves, confusing piscine prey. Their eyes have an extra oil lens to correct for refraction, letting them see straight into the deep, and their beaks are reinforced so they don’t smash back into their brain when they hit the water at up to 60 miles an hour, plunging and plundering.

Léa has started to copy my impression of them, swooshing her stretched hand down, and saying ‘pshhh’ as it smashes the imagined surface tension, then laughing.

Flirtatious black guillemots with their white panda spots had come inshore to breed, fluttering and bobbing over the waves, occasionally flashing bright red legs. Arctic terns had returned from their annual trip to the Southern Ocean, the world’s longest migration, and flipped in the wind on their angular wings, dipping to pick up whatever fish had strayed too close to the surface.

Guillemots and terns can live for decades, so some of those here today are probably the chicks of the birds I saw in 1989, just as the older birds then would have witnessed the 1970s internments.