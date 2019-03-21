Ahead of presidential elections, “gender ideology” comes to Ukraine

On 1 March, Kyiv hosted a “National Forum of the Family” in Ukrainian House, a conference centre located in the heart of Ukraine’s capital.

The forum was attended by a number of high-profile guests, including President Petro Poroshenko, presidential candidate and former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko and Metropolitan Epihanius, head of the newly created Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Leaders of civic organisations, MPs, businesspeople, church organisations and government ministers gathered to discuss a “National Family Strategy”.

According to the forum’s website, the event’s main aims included developing a “strategy to resist urgent threats to the Ukrainian family”, such as attempts by the Ukrainian parliament to ratify the Istanbul Convention, “gay parades” and other “anti-family legislation”.

The day was opened with speeches by representatives of Ukraine’s political elite, but the afternoon agenda focused on education and outreach workshops. The forum’s final resolution included a number of points, among them a call on the government to revoke the position of Parliamentary Ombudsperson on gender policy, minimise the number of abortions carried out and “actively propagandise the insitute of the family and family values”.

This year, the forum was initiated by the All-Ukrainian Assembly, an evangelical civic organisation registered in January 2019. According to one of its initiators, Valeriy Antonyuk, head of the All-Ukrainian Union of Associations of Evangelical Christian Baptists, this organisation is designed to “unite our efforts around the Christian idea of Ukraine’s development and resist the total attack of amorality” – and draws on the support of a number of prominent evangelical organisations in the country.

Speaking to Marker.ua, commentator Oleh Saakyan called the Assembly “a personal political platform” for Oleksandr Turchynov, the organisation’s coordinator, and Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, a powerful presidential body which advises on Ukraine’s defence policy.

The forum, in turn, was organised with the support of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organisations and interparty parliamentary group “For Spirituality, Morality and Health”. The latter organises annual prayer breakfasts in Ukraine, and has increasingly attracted representatives from the country’s political elite.

For example, in May 2018, alongside Patriarch Filaret (head of Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Kyiv Patriarchate), Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and Yulia Tymoshenko, President Petro Poroshenko opened the National Prayer Breakfast in Kyiv. “With every prayer breakfast, Ukraine grows closer to God,” the president commented at the time.